Ukrainska Pravda: Ukrainian drone hits FSB building in Kursk

On 24 September, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) struck the Federal Security Service (FSB) building in the center of the Russian city of Kursk, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing a source in Ukrainian intelligence.

The operation was conducted by Ukrainian military intelligence, as per Ukrainska Pravda source.

There is no precise information regarding the extent of the destruction or any casualties caused by this aerial attack. However, the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, minimized the incident by asserting that the strike only caused “minor damage to the roof” of the administrative building in the city center.

Contrarily, the correspondent of Ukrainska Pravda in the Main Directorate of Intelligence emphasized a direct hit on the FSB building by the drone.

