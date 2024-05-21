Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Baerbock reaffirms Germany’s support for Zelenskyy as president of Ukraine

On the morning of May 21, Baerbock arrived in Kyiv for her seventh visit to Ukraine in two years.
byOlena Mukhina
21/05/2024
2 minute read
Annalena Baerbock Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany and Kuleba Zelenskyy military aid in Kyiv
Annalena Baerbock Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany during a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on 21 May, 2024. Source: UkrInform
Baerbock reaffirms Germany’s support for Zelenskyy as president of Ukraine

Berlin doesn’t doubt the legitimacy of Volodymyr Zelenskyy as president of Ukraine, stated German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at a joint press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, according to Ukrinform.

Earlier, the Ministry of Justice stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would not lose his legitimacy after his five-year term expires on 21 May 2024 due to martial law. His authority will continue until the next head of state is elected.

As it is impossible to hold presidential elections in Ukraine due to the occupation of some of the country’s regions and constant shelling, Russia will implement an intelligence operation consisting of three layers, including one that will spread false narratives and Kremlin’s propaganda on Zelenskyy’s legitimacy, says the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, as per The Economist. 

“Zelenskyy’s legitimacy as President is unquestionable,” stressed Baerbock.

The head of the German Foreign Ministry underscored her country’s commitment to ongoing cooperation with Zelenskyy on Ukraine’s defense, reform initiatives, and reconstruction efforts.

Baerbock emphasized that Ukrainians desire to live in peace and freely choose their leaders in an independent, unoccupied country. She pointed out that the only obstacle to this aspiration is Russian leader Vladimir Putin with his ruthless, unlawful war, making it currently impossible to hold elections.

The German official said that many European countries’ constitutions stipulate that holding free elections during wartime is impossible. For instance, the German Basic Law mandates elections six months after the cessation of fighting.

“Those who speculate on Zelenskyy’s ‘illegitimacy’ after 21 May, especially those who have waged this war, are playing a deceitful game and promoting false narratives to the world,” the diplomat remarked.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on 21 May for a visit aimed at assuring Ukraine of Germany’s continued support amid Russia’s intensifying aggression, the German Foreign Office reported. Baerbock’s trip comes as Russia has launched a new offensive on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on 21 May for a visit aimed at assuring Ukraine of Germany’s continued support amid Russia’s intensifying aggression, the German Foreign Office reported.

German FM Baerbock arrives in Kyiv to reiterate Berlin’s support

Baerbock’s trip comes as Russia has launched a new offensive on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts