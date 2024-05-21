Baerbock reaffirms Germany’s support for Zelenskyy as president of Ukraine

Berlin doesn’t doubt the legitimacy of Volodymyr Zelenskyy as president of Ukraine, stated German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at a joint press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, according to Ukrinform.

Earlier, the Ministry of Justice stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would not lose his legitimacy after his five-year term expires on 21 May 2024 due to martial law. His authority will continue until the next head of state is elected.

As it is impossible to hold presidential elections in Ukraine due to the occupation of some of the country’s regions and constant shelling, Russia will implement an intelligence operation consisting of three layers, including one that will spread false narratives and Kremlin’s propaganda on Zelenskyy’s legitimacy, says the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, as per The Economist.

“Zelenskyy’s legitimacy as President is unquestionable,” stressed Baerbock.

The head of the German Foreign Ministry underscored her country’s commitment to ongoing cooperation with Zelenskyy on Ukraine’s defense, reform initiatives, and reconstruction efforts.

Baerbock emphasized that Ukrainians desire to live in peace and freely choose their leaders in an independent, unoccupied country. She pointed out that the only obstacle to this aspiration is Russian leader Vladimir Putin with his ruthless, unlawful war, making it currently impossible to hold elections.

The German official said that many European countries’ constitutions stipulate that holding free elections during wartime is impossible. For instance, the German Basic Law mandates elections six months after the cessation of fighting.

“Those who speculate on Zelenskyy’s ‘illegitimacy’ after 21 May, especially those who have waged this war, are playing a deceitful game and promoting false narratives to the world,” the diplomat remarked.

