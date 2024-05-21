Eng
German FM Baerbock arrives in Kyiv to reiterate Berlin’s support

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv to reiterate German solidarity with Ukraine, vowing continued assistance for EU bid and defense against Russia.
byYuri Zoria
21/05/2024
2 minute read
Baerbock
Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during her interview with French television LCI on 22 January 2023. Credit: LCI/Screenshot
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on 21 May for a visit aimed at assuring Ukraine of Germany’s continued support amid Russia’s intensifying aggression, the German Foreign Office reported. Baerbock’s trip comes as Russia has launched a new offensive on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

The German top diplomat reiterates Berlin’s steadfast backing for Ukraine’s pursuit of European Union membership and its resolute defense against Russia’s unjustified invasion.

“The EU accession of Ukraine is the necessary geopolitical consequence of Russia’s unlawful war of aggression,” Baerbock stated, adding that despite Russian attempts to destroy Ukraine, Ukraine has made an“impressive progress and is on course for reform despite Russia’s destructive rage.”

Baerbock emphasized that Germany, along with numerous other nations worldwide, stands firmly alongside Ukraine.

“Our support is rooted in the deep conviction that Ukraine will win this war,” she declared.

The minister highlighted Germany’s commitment to a German-run global initiative aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s air defenses, with nearly one billion euros already pledged.

According to the German Foreign Office, Baerbock’s visit serves as preparation for the upcoming Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Berlin in June, where global partners, businesses, civil society, and local communities will convene to discuss investments in Ukraine’s future reconstruction efforts.

Throughout her trip, the German Foreign Minister underscored that while Russia’s President Putin intended to seize Ukraine in his “imperial delusion,” his actions have instead firmly bonded Ukraine with Europe.

