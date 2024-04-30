Eng
Esp

NATO chief: Ukraine’s trust in allies dented by aid delays

Citing the need to restore Ukraine’s confidence, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg calls for a more reliable and institutionalized framework for international military assistance.
byMaria Tril
30/04/2024
1 minute read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv, 2017. Photo: Depositphotos
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine’s trust in its NATO allies has been undermined by delays in providing aid.

According to Stoltenberg, the delays in arms deliveries have shaken Ukraine’s confidence in its NATO partners, indicating a need to review the coordination of international military assistance to Kyiv.

“We need a more robust, institutionalized framework for our support to ensure predictability, to ensure more accountability, and to ensure burden-sharing,” Reuters cited Stoltenberg, who gave an interview to the agency after his visit to Kyiv on 29 April.

He reiterated his idea of creating a multi-year plan to clearly define each NATO member’s contribution to Ukraine’s aid. Addressing concerns from some NATO members, Stoltenberg emphasized that the funds would be “tiny fractions” of what the United States and its allies spent in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“There we speak about trillions and … in Ukraine, we are speaking about billions,” he said. “But we are actually addressing a real challenge for our security – a more aggressive Russia.”

The NATO Secretary-General proposed in early April to establish a $100 billion allied contributions fund over five years for Ukraine as part of a package to be signed by Alliance leaders at the Washington summit.

