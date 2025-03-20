Support us on Patreon
Nausėda: Lithuania has “4-5 years” to prepare for possible Russian attack

Lithuanian President warns of potential Russian offensive against NATO by 2030, reveals country is building a national division and has “4-5 years” to prepare unless sanctions on Russia are lifted.
byOlena Mukhina
20/03/2025
3 minute read
Russian sabotage Hybrid warfare in the Baltic sea Putin NATO European security Lithuania Finland Sweden Estonia Germany Russian war against Ukraine full-sclae invasion
Specialists from the Lithuanian Navy return from a mission to monitor underwater infrastructures in the Baltic Sea. Photo: Theo Prouvost
Lithuania is preparing for a potential Russian offensive against NATO countries by 2030, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said on 20 March, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Since the start of the Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine in 2022, Lithuania has been a significant supporter of Ukraine, providing ammunition, generators, military vehicles, and drones to to country.

When asked whether he considers forecasts of a potential Russian attack on a NATO member by 2030 to be realistic—an assessment shared by many politicians and experts—Nausėda responded that it is a basic assumption made in Lithuania.

“This is exactly the basic assumption we made in Lithuania because we have a very ambitious goal to establish a national division fully equipped to build all the necessary infrastructure until 2030. So, our calculation is if the scenario will be like this, we still have about 4-5 years,” he said.

Nausėda warned that if sanctions on Russia are lifted, Lithuania will have even less time to prepare its forces for defense.

He believes a potential Russian offensive could mark the next stage of Moscow’s aggression against the West. Still, he stressed that Lithuania has the means to respond and prepare accordingly.

Earlier, former UK Prime Minister David Cameron expressed concern that US President Donald Trump’s approach to securing peace in Ukraine could establish a dangerous precedent for other countries bordering Russia.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Trump has alarmed European allies by appearing to shift toward Moscow after taking office in January. Cameron warned this approach could be “very worrying” for the Baltic states — Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania — which all share borders with Russia.

