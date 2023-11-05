Ukraine hit modern Russian missile ship in occupied Crimea

On 4 November, Ukraine launched a series of strikes on a shipyard on occupied Crimea’s Kerch, the Stratcom of Ukraine’s Army informed.

According to Strategic Communications Center, on the evening of November 4, successful strikes were carried out on a shipyard in Kerch, a city in immediate proximity to the Crimea bridge connecting the occupied peninsula to mainland Russia.

The Stratcom said that the strikes were aimed at the maritime and port infrastructure of the Zaliv shipyard.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed the strike on this shipyard, claiming that 13 of 15 cruise missiles were shot down, and stated that one cruise missile damaged a ship that was docked there.

Speaking on air of the national newscast, spokesperson of Ukraine’s Air Force Yuriy Ihnat said that the ship in question is Askold, a modern Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier that had never yet participated in combat operations.

The ship was undergoing final test work before it was sent for war against Ukraine, Ihnat said, adding that it is possible that French SCALP missiles were used for the strike.

Indicating this possibility was a Telegram post by commander of Ukraine’s Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk, who after the strike wrote “Great job, as if by a SCALPel!”

On 4 November, explosions were reported not only in Kerch: a smoke screen was also observed in Sevastopol bay.

The Askold is a small missile ship of the Russian Navy. It was commissioned in 2021. The Askold has a displacement of about 870 tons, a length of 67 meters, and a top speed estimated at 30 knots. The ship’s armament includes an artillery mount, air defense systems, eight Kalibr anti-ship missile launchers, and its own Pantsir air defense system. It has a crew of around 39 sailors.