Explosions rock Crimea, Sevastopol bay shrouded in smoke

Russian occupiers claim to have created a smoke screen in Sevastopol Bay.
byOrysia Hrudka
04/11/2023
In Crimea, which is currently under Russian occupation, a series of explosions has been reported, accompanied by the activation of air raid alarms. Russian occupying forces have claimed to have created a smoke screen in Sevastopol Bay.

Reports have emerged that an air raid alarm has been sounded in Crimea, intensifying concerns in the region.

Occupying authorities have taken to social media, boasting about a “successful air defense operation.”

Witnesses in Sevastopol have observed a dense shroud of smoke enveloping the bay, while the occupiers maintain that they have the situation under control.

Addressing the situation, Crimea’s so-called “governor,” Mykhailo Razvozhaiev, explained, “The smoke observed in the vicinity of Sevastopol Bay is the result of military personnel employing standard camouflage techniques.”

In an update on the situation, Radio Liberty as well as occupation-affiliated channels have reported explosions in Kerch, a city located on the Crimean Peninsula.

According to information obtained from Telegram channels, it is possible that these explosions may be linked to an incident at a ship repair facility in Kerch.

Meanwhile, the so-called “head” of Crimea, Serhiy Aksyonov, has suggested that the Russian air defense system was activated in the vicinity of the plant, resulting in debris falling within the shipyard’s premises.

