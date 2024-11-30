Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence hit three more radars in Russian occupied Crimea

In a follow-up to a previous day’s operation, Ukraine’s military intelligence hit multiple radar systems valued at millions of dollars.
byMaria Tril
30/11/2024
1 minute read
Russian-Radar-Podlet
Russian Radar Podlet. Credit: Espreso
Ukraine’s Main Intelligence hit three more radars in Russian occupied Crimea

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) targeted three high-value Russian radar systems in the occupied Crimean peninsula, according to an official statement from the agency.

The GUR reported precise strikes against one Kasta-2e2 radar system and two Podlyot radar complexes on 29 November.

This operation follows a similar mission on 28 November, when Ukrainian intelligence operatives destroyed a Podlyot radar system valued at $5 million.

“Fire work on the military objects of Russian occupiers continues,” GUR reported.

The Podlet radar complex is strategically important for the Russian military, designed to detect aerial targets at low and extremely low altitudes in complex interference conditions, , according to the GUR. The station plays a crucial role in providing target designation for Russian air defense systems S-300 and S-400.

The operation highlights Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to degrade Russian military capabilities in occupied territories, targeting high-value infrastructure and technological assets.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts