The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) targeted three high-value Russian radar systems in the occupied Crimean peninsula, according to an official statement from the agency.

The GUR reported precise strikes against one Kasta-2e2 radar system and two Podlyot radar complexes on 29 November.

This operation follows a similar mission on 28 November, when Ukrainian intelligence operatives destroyed a Podlyot radar system valued at $5 million.

“Fire work on the military objects of Russian occupiers continues,” GUR reported.

The Podlet radar complex is strategically important for the Russian military, designed to detect aerial targets at low and extremely low altitudes in complex interference conditions, , according to the GUR. The station plays a crucial role in providing target designation for Russian air defense systems S-300 and S-400.

The operation highlights Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to degrade Russian military capabilities in occupied territories, targeting high-value infrastructure and technological assets.

