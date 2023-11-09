Russia says Ukraine launched another missile attack on Sevastopol in occupied Crimea

Russian air defense units have shot down a Neptune anti-ship missile near over the Black Sea near Sevastopol in Crimea annexed in 2014, occupation authorities said.

“Just 10 minutes ago, military forces destroyed an aerial target over the sea in the outer raid,’ wrote Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russia-installed governor of Sevastopol on Telegram, adding that “the situation in the air is under control”.

According to Suspilne media outlet, local residents reported hearing a loud explosion in Sevastopol.

The Russian Ministry of Defense later said in a Telegram message that its military “stopped an attempted missile attack” with a Neptune anti-ship missile.

On 4 November, Ukraine launched a strike on a shipyard in Russian-occupied Crimea.

As a result of the attack, the Russian Askold missile carrier, the newest Karakurt-class ship with stealth technology, was damaged.

