Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Memorial reveals 34 Russian sailors died in 2023 Novocherkassk ship sinking

krainian cruise missile strike destroyed Russian landing ship Novocherkassk in occupied Feodosia port on 26 December 2023.
byYuri Zoria
15/11/2024
2 minute read
memorial reveals 34 russian sailors died novocherkassk 2023 ship sinking bsf's landing (l) occupied crimea before its featuring names eliminated during attack
Russian BSF’s Novocherkassk landing ship (L) in occupied Crimea before its sinking, and the memorial featuring the names of Russian sailors, eliminated during the attack on Novocherkassk. Collage: Militarnyi
Memorial reveals 34 Russian sailors died in 2023 Novocherkassk ship sinking

A newly unveiled memorial in Novocherkassk, southern Russia, has revealed that 34 Russian sailors were killed in the December 2023 Ukrainian missile strike on the Novocherkassk large landing ship. The navy vessel, part of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, was destroyed while docked in the port of Feodosia, occupied Crimea.

The Novocherkassk, originally intended for naval landing operations, had been repurposed to transport cargo, a shift reflecting changes in the Russian military’s operational capabilities. It was the fifth large amphibious landing ship of the Russian Navy destroyed by Ukrainian forces in the Black Sea since the start of the all-out war. In the ongoing Black Sea battle, Ukraine destroyed a significant portion of Russia’s fleet, forcing Moscow’s navy to relocate the remaining ship from occupied Sevastopol to more remote ports of Russia proper. The ports like Novorossiysk are outside the range of Ukrainian missiles and at the edge of the maritime drone range.

According to Ukrainian military news portal Militarnyi, the mother of one of the sailors shared photos of the memorial on social media, which features two plaques bearing the names of the deceased crew members. 

Memorial plaques bearing the names of Russian sailors killed aboard the Novocherkassk in December 2023, occupied Crimea. Photo credit: t.me/Politnavigator, via Militarnyi.

The Ukrainian Air Force had targeted the Novocherkassk overnight of 26 December 2023 with cruise missiles. At the time of the strike, the ship was carrying explosive cargo, likely ammunition, which detonated after the impact. The resulting fire and powerful explosion led to the complete destruction of the vessel.

In October 2024, Russian forces began salvaging the remains of the ship from the seabed near Feodosia. Photos shared on the Russian Aviabaza forum showed the stern of the ship being raised as part of the recovery process.

Salvaging the stern of the Novocherkassk in Crimea, October 2024. Photo credit: “Aviabaza” forum, via Militarnyi.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts