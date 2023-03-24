Ukraine returns seven children taken by Russian troops for “rehabilitation” in Crimea

Ukraine returns seven children to liberated Kherson from the occupied Crimea. Image by Kherson Regional Military Administration

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that seven Ukrainian children who were forcibly deported to Crimea by Russin troops returned with their families.

After six months of separation in the “rehabilitation” camp, the children finally kissed and hugged their parents in the liberated city of Kherson.

Earlier, Russia implemented obligatory political minutes to indoctrinate Ukrainian children. During those small lessons, the junior school is taught distorted facts about “Russian war heroes” and “Russia’s friends and enemies.”

Tags: Crimea, Deportation, Ukraine