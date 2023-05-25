Activist Ruslan Liumanov “disappeared” in occupied Crimea, Ukraine says

Crimean Tatar activist Ruslan Liumanov has disappeared in occupied Crimea, Rustem Umierov, Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, says.

The activist is known for assisting Crimean Tatar political prisoners and their families and fighting for the freedom of the peninsula. Liumanov’s family has lost contact with him since 24 May, Umierov added.

According to Ukrainian journalist Elvina Seitbulaieva, the activist was abducted on his way to Krymenergo, the energy company in Crimea.

