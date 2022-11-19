Ukrainian forces could be back in Crimea by late December, entire war could be over by spring – Ukraine’s Dep Def Min

Ukrainian forces could be back in Crimea by the end of December and the entire war with Russia will be over by the spring, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov has predicted in an interview with SkyNews in London this week.

Havrylov, a retired major general, said his country would never stop fighting until victory and had even factored in the potential of a Russian nuclear strike. In terms of the prospect for peace talks with the Kremlin, he said they would only happen once Russian troops are ready to leave every inch of Ukraine, including the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 and swathes of the east of Ukraine controlled by Russia for the past eight years, according to SkyNews.

Tags: Crimea, liberation