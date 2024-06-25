Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Sea Breeze 2024: Ukraine, US, and allies unite for maritime security during drills in Glasgow

This year, the drills are focused on the Ukrainian Naval Forces’ mine action training.
byOlena Mukhina
25/06/2024
2 minute read
Exercise Sea Breeze 2021. Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor/Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe
Sea Breeze 2024: Ukraine, US, and allies unite for maritime security during drills in Glasgow

The Sea Breeze exercises have kicked off in Glasgow, Scotland. Ukrainian Navy ships are also participating in the drills.

Sea Breeze is a multinational military exercise held in Ukraine since 1997, in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in Defense and Military Relations between the Ministries of Defense of the US and Ukraine. In different years, the drills were conducted in Crimea, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Bulgaria.

The Ukrainian Navy stated that this year’s main focus of the exercises is preparing and evaluating the mine action staff of the Ukrainian Naval Forces for planning and managing a designated set of mine action forces during operations and training Ukrainian mine action ship crews to operate within a multinational tactical group.

In addition, training of Sea Fox system operators, who will directly carry out mine search and neutralization tasks, is planned.

Amphibious operations staff are also planned to be trained to plan amphibious operations involving a training group of US expeditionary forces.

This year, 13 participating countries have joined the Sea Breeze exercises, including Ukraine and the US as organizers, Bulgaria, Sweden, Estonia, Germany, France, Georgia, Greece, Romania, Poland, Japan, and the UK as the host country.

“Commander of the Ukrainian Navy training preparation Commodore Dmytro Kovalenko mentioned during the opening ceremony that the Ukrainian Naval Forces are working not just for the future and post-war sea demining but are already performing combat missions today and have acquired the necessary capabilities that we need,” the Ukrainian Navy report said.

According to him, Ukrainian ship crews must achieve compatibility with allies to perform tasks in the world ocean jointly.

During the next stage of the drills, participants will engage in mine action planning, coordination of forces at sea, and execution of training elements as part of designated sea tactical groups.

Read more: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts