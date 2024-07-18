Media: Joint drone operation by Ukraine’s SBU and Navy hits Russian coast guard facilities in occupied Crimea

Overnight on 18 July, Ukrainian forces have successfully carried out a drone attack on a Russian coast guard base located on Lake Donuzlav in occupied Crimea, according to a report by Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, referring to its sources in law enforcement agencies.

The operation, conducted jointly by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian Navy, employed a combination of sea and air drones. The report says the attack resulted in significant damage to key infrastructure at the Russian base, including:

Headquarters with command center

Ammunition and equipment depot

Power substation

Technical facilities

Russian firing positions

Suspilen published a video, reportedly provided by a security source:

Security sources say military activity in occupied Crimea's Lake Donuzlav was @ServiceSsu and Navy's operation against a Russian coast guard base, resulting in damaging the command center, ammo depot, and power station.https://t.co/5wi6FbFQMU

📹Telegram/Suspilne Novyny pic.twitter.com/e6yZ99WFCG — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 18, 2024

The sources stated,

“Last night, the Russian occupation naval forces were conducting exercises to protect the waters of Lake Donuzlav in Crimea. Thanks to SBU drones, these exercises became a failure, as the Russians could not even protect their base, let alone the lake’s waters.”

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have shot down 33 drones over occupied Crimea and 10 unmanned boats in the Black Sea waters overnight on 18 July. Residents of Crimea reported military activity in Sevastopol and in the area of Lake Donuzlav.

