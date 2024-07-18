Eng
Ukraine implements new Maritime Security Strategy to boost naval defenses

Ukraine’s Maritime Security Strategy, enacted by President Zelenskyy, aims to boost naval capabilities, reclaim occupied territories, and ensure maritime sovereignty.
byYuri Zoria
18/07/2024
2 minute read
Sea trials of the Ukrainian Navy’s Hetman Ivan Mazepa (F-211) corvette, that is being constructed in Turkey. July 2024. Screenshot: Ukrainian Navy.
Ukraine implements new Maritime Security Strategy to boost naval defenses

On 17 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine signed a decree enacting a new Maritime Security Strategy, as reported by the Office of the President. This strategy, approved by the National Security and Defense Council, aims to ensure preparedness, comprehensive prevention, and effective response to threats to Ukraine’s maritime security.

Currently, Russia controls Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula, Azov Sea coast, and parts of the Black Sea coast in mainland Ukraine. Ukraine  reportedly destroyed or disabled at least a third of the Russian warships in the Black Sea. With Ukraine’s Navy virtually non-existent, Ukraine employs missiles and the newly-created fleet of various maritime suicide drones to counter Russia’s dominance in the Black Sea.

The primary objectives of the strategy include increasing the capacity of the Navy and Maritime Guard to counter aggression, de-occupying temporarily occupied coastal and maritime zones, ensuring sovereignty in Ukraine’s maritime spaces, and promoting sustainable development of maritime and river industries.

According to Militarynyi, key points of the strategy include:

  • Developing maritime defense capabilities to deter and repel aggression
  • Restoring control over Russian-occupied territories and sea routes
  • Obtaining compensation and rebuilding damaged infrastructure
  • Restoring international peace and security in the Azov, Black, Mediterranean, and Baltic Seas
  • Addressing environmental concerns, including preventing pollution and improving ecological conditions of seas and rivers

The strategy is based on principles of defense and security, sustainability, development, and interaction.

Implementation of the strategy will be financed through the state budget and other sources, including foreign investments. The Cabinet of Ministers, along with the Security Service and Foreign Intelligence Service, are tasked with developing and approving an action plan within three months.

