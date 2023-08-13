Ukraine’s drone strike reportedly eliminated dozens of invaders in Crimea on 12 August — Ukrayinska Pravda

According to the Ukrainian outlet Ukrainska Pravda, referring to its sources in Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), Ukraine killed or wounded dozens of Russian invaders in its drone strike on a logistical base in Crimea on 12 August 2023.

Around 2 am local time on Saturday, 12 August 2023, 17 Ukrainian drones struck a Russian military base near the city of Yevpatoria in western Crimea, an area that has been under Russian control since Moscow’s 2014 seizure of the peninsula. The SBU sources said that the drones targeted tent camps, vehicle parks, and fuel storage facilities used by Russian troops. While damage assessments are underway, the sources say dozens of Russian soldiers were likely killed or wounded in the precisely targeted strikes.

Russian officials acknowledged Ukraine attacked the base with drones but claimed there were no casualties or damage, saying Russian air defenses shot down 20 incoming drones.

Russia claims to down 20 drones attacking Crimean military base at night, storing tanks & other equipment for invasion army The fact that 20 got through means Ukraine is getting better at delivering mass strikes, says Defense Expresshttps://t.co/t0BnIeeAdS

Explosions were reported in Novoozerne in occupied Crimea at around 2:40 on 12 August, the local Telegram channel Krymskyi Veter reported, citing its subscribers.

Also, as was reported, explosions were heard on the Kerch Bridge in the temporarily occupied Crimea on 12 August 2023 in what appears to be a double attack, after which smoke was rising, local Russian-controlled resources report.