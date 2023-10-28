Air Force: Ukraine downs 3 Russian cruise missiles over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

On 28 October, at about 1 a.m. Russian troops launched four Iskander-K ground-launched cruise missiles targeting Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine’s Air Force reported.

The missiles were reportedly launched from Dzhankoi in Russian-occupied Crimea. Ukraine’s air defences shot down three of them. The fourth one exploded in the air over the Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Chairman Mykola Lukashuk, said.

He also added that at night the Russian army attacked the Marhanets community in Nikopol district twice. No one was killed or wounded.

At night on 27 October, Russia shelled the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts, damaging 14 houses in Nikopol and leaving 1,200 families without power, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast head Serhii Lysak, said.

