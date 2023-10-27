Russian missiles hit fire station in Izium, injuring eight rescuers

On the night of 26 October, Russian forces fired two missiles at the town of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast. The strikes damaged a fire station and several residential buildings, the Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast reported.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the attack injured eight rescue workers. Among the injured, two rescuers from the Luhansk Oblast, who were carrying out missions in the Kharkiv Oblast, the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lisohor specified.

According to preliminary information, the Russian army used Iskander-type missiles for the attack, the Prosecutor’s Office noted.

A few hours after the attack, Russian forces fired artillery at settlements in the Kupiansk district, damaging private houses, a music school, and cars.

Later of 27 October, the Russian troops shelled the Kupiansk district with MLRS, damaging civilian infrastructure and wounding a 67-year-old woman, the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

