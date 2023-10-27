Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian missiles hit fire station in Izium, injuring eight rescuers

According to preliminary information, the Russian army used Iskander-type missiles for the attack, the Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast said.
byIryna Voichuk
27/10/2023
1 minute read
Consequences of the Russian missile strike on Izium, Kharkiv region, overnight 26 October. Credit: Ukraine’s SES
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On the night of 26 October, Russian forces fired two missiles at the town of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast. The strikes damaged a fire station and several residential buildings, the Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast reported.

Consequences of the Russian missile strike on Izium, Kharkiv region, overnight 26 October. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast

According to the prosecutor’s office, the attack injured eight rescue workers. Among the injured, two rescuers from the Luhansk Oblast, who were carrying out missions in the Kharkiv Oblast, the head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lisohor specified.

According to preliminary information, the Russian army used Iskander-type missiles for the attack, the Prosecutor’s Office noted.

A few hours after the attack, Russian forces fired artillery at settlements in the Kupiansk district, damaging private houses, a music school, and cars.

Consequences of the Russian missile strike on the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, overnight 27 October. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast

Later of 27 October, the Russian troops shelled the Kupiansk district with MLRS, damaging civilian infrastructure and wounding a 67-year-old woman, the Prosecutor’s Office reported.

Consequences of the Russian missile strike on the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, on 27 October. Credit: Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts