Mali cuts diplomatic ties with Ukraine over alleged “support for terrorism”

Mali has announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Ukraine following statements made by Ukrainian officials regarding recent actions by Tuareg rebels against the Malian army and the Russian Wagner Group. The transitional government of Mali issued a communiqué expressing “deep astonishment” at the “subversive statements” made by Andrii Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), who allegedly acknowledged Ukraine’s involvement in an attack by “armed terrorist groups” that resulted in the deaths of Malian army personnel.

Mali is run by a military junta, who seized power in a 2020 coup, focusing on retaking control from separatist and jihadi groups. In 2021, they brought in Russia’s Wagner mercenaries, infamous for their extensive record of war crimes such as murder, torture, rape, and robbery of civilians.

The Malian government also accused Yurii Pyvovarov, the Ukrainian ambassador to Senegal, of demonstrating “openly and without the slightest doubt” his country’s support for international terrorism, particularly in Mali.

Mali’s allegations

In response to these allegations, Mali has announced several measures, including the immediate termination of diplomatic relations with Ukraine and the referral of the matter to competent judicial authorities regarding the statements made by Andrii Yusov and Yurii Pyvovarov, which Mali considers as “promoting terrorism.”

Additionally, Mali plans to take necessary steps to prevent any destabilization attempts by African states, particularly through Ukrainian embassies in the sub-region. The government also intends to officially notify regional and international bodies, as well as Ukraine’s supporting states, that “this country openly and publicly demonstrates its support for terrorism.”

Senegal

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Senegal has summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Yurii Pyvovarov over a post on the embassy’s Facebook page that allegedly expressed support for Tuareg rebels in Mali following their attack on a Wagner Group contingent.

Senegal’s foreign ministry stated that the country maintains a position of “constructive neutrality” in what it calls the “Russian-Ukrainian conflict” and cannot tolerate attempts to bring media propaganda related to this conflict onto its territory.

The Facebook page of the Ukrainian embassy in Senegal currently does not contain any publications regarding the defeat of Wagner Group members in Mali, according to Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne.

However, according to the African news agency APA, the diplomatic mission’s social media page had previously featured a video of a Ukrainian intelligence representative stating that the Tuaregs had received all necessary information during their clashes with the Malian army and Wagner Group contingent. This video was allegedly accompanied by a comment from the Ukrainian ambassador, which the Senegalese authorities deemed inappropriate.

The Senegalese authorities also emphasized their rejection of terrorism in all its forms and their unwillingness to accept comments or gestures in favor of terrorism on their territory, especially when aimed at destabilizing a “brotherly country” like Mali. The Ukrainian ambassador in Dakar was reportedly reminded of his obligations of prudence, restraint, and non-interference in carrying out his diplomatic mission.

Background

On 28 July in Mali, Tuareg rebels reported heavy casualties among Malian soldiers and Wagner Group mercenaries during battles near the Algerian border. A social media post from the rebel group CSP-PSD later suggested transferring captured Wagner mercenaries to Ukraine.

Ukrainian intelligence official Andrii Yusov confirmed that the rebels had received vital information aiding their operation against Wagner mercenaries, though he withheld specific details for future updates. He also addressed the rebel’s offer to transfer prisoners to Ukraine, emphasizing that any actions taken by Ukraine would adhere to international law and required procedures.

Related: