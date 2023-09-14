Radio Sweden: Ukrainian pilots test-flew Gripen fighter jets

Ukrainian pilots have completed orientation training on Swedish JAS Gripen fighter jets, as reported by Radio Sweden, citing Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson. The training process included test flights in aircraft and simulators, and briefings for ground personnel. Jonson stated that the knowledge and experiences gained from this training will form the foundation for assessing whether there are suitable conditions to send Gripen aircraft to Ukraine.

According to Radio Sweden, the training has been completed and went well.

Previously, Swedish media reported that Sweden was considering sending Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine. The country’s government was going to commission the Swedish Armed Forces to investigate the conditions for sending Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine.

The government wanted to know how a transfer would affect Sweden’s defense capability and how quickly Sweden can receive new Gripen aircraft as a replacement.

According to The Guardian, Ukraine hoped to receive one division of Gripen aircraft, manufactured by Sweden’s Saab, or 16-18 planes.

