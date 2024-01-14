Zelenskyy and his team will never accept freezing the war, says Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office

The Ukrainian authorities will never agree to a frozen conflict in Ukraine, said Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak after the 4th Peace Summit on the Ukrainian 10-step “peace formula” held in Davos, Switzerland.

Representatives of 81 countries and international organizations attended the meeting. However, there were no representatives from Russia or China present. Moscow does not recognize Kyiv’s “peace formula,” which involves the liberation of all territories occupied by Russia.

“This president and his team will never agree to or accept any freezing of the conflict. Ukraine does not need frozen conflicts. Ukraine needs a just peace. And Ukraine wants to prevent any potential future aggressions and is using this opportunity,” Yermak emphasized.

He noted that all summit participants have a shared vision of general principles concerning Ukraine’s independence, territorial integrity, and the UN Charter. However, there are differences regarding the details of the peace plan.

Yermak, commenting on continued support from partners such as the US and the EU, expressed optimism about the potential allocation of over $60 billion by the US Congress for Ukraine’s military needs and 50 billion euros in macro-financial aid from the EU.

The official also assured that Ukraine’s partners are not pushing Kyiv towards territorial concessions.

“I have participated in almost all high-level meetings, including with leaders, and have never heard any of our partners discuss any compromise on our part that is unacceptable to us. Including the issue of Crimea,” the official said.

According to Yermak, the agenda of the meeting in Davos covered the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, restoration of justice, environmental safety, prevention of escalation and repetition of war, and confirmation of the war’s end.

