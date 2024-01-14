4th Peace Summit on Ukraine held in Davos, Switzerland

A meeting of representatives of 81 countries and international organizations who discussed the Ukrainian 10-point “peace formula” took place in Davos, Switzerland. The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, announced this.

This is already the fourth meeting, which, in addition to Western countries supporting Ukraine, is attended by states of the Global South. There were no Russian representatives at this or previous summits, as Moscow does not recognize the Ukrainian “peace formula,” which involves the liberation of all territories occupied by Russia. Chinese representatives joined one of the four meetings, held last August in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

According to Yermak, the previous meeting in Malta considered the first five points of the Ukrainian “peace formula”: ensuring nuclear, food, and energy security, the release of prisoners and deportees, and restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“We still have five more to work on here: withdrawal of Russian troops, restoration of justice, environmental safety, prevention of escalation and repetition of war, confirmation of the end of war,” Yermak wrote in Telegram.

According to a statement by the Swiss Foreign Ministry published this week, “the aim of the conference is to finalise the talks at the level of national security advisers on principles for a lasting and just peace in Ukraine. “

Ukraine hopes to hold a Global Peace Summit, where world leaders will approve common principles for resolving the war.

