Davos communique sets stage for global cooperation on Ukraine Peace Formula

On 14 January, Switzerland and Ukraine, co-chairs of the fourth meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors on key principles of peace for Ukraine, agreed on a joint communiqué, as announced by the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice.

In November 2022, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Ukrainian peace formula in his video address to the G20 summit. The plan outlines 10 key points, including:

Radiological and nuclear safety

Food security

Energy security

Release of all prisoners of war and deportees

Restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity

Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities

Justice and accountability

Preventing ecocide

Preventing escalation of the conflict

Confirmation of the war’s end.

This communiqué reinforces the notion that Ukraine’s security is inseparable from global and regional stability, declaring the war against Ukraine as a primary destabilizing factor worldwide.

The document underscores the urgency of intensifying peace efforts to achieve a fair and all-encompassing end to the war.

“Peace efforts must be significantly strengthened in order to end the war in a just and comprehensive way. The task of the world community shall not only be to end the war, but also to overcome the consequences of all those crises that were caused by it throughout the world,” the communiqué reads.

Furthermore, the document highlights that a comprehensive, just, and enduring peace for Ukraine and the world must be grounded solely on the UN Charter, relevant UN General Assembly resolutions, and key principles of international law. This meeting in Davos follows previous consultations in Copenhagen, Jeddah, and Malta, with the overarching goal of formulating a unified approach to ending the war against Ukraine and addressing its regional and global repercussions.

The communiqué also sets the groundwork for a high-level meeting of country leaders and governments, aimed at establishing a universal foundation for a shared vision and approaches to achieve a comprehensive, fair, and lasting peace for Ukraine, based on the Ukrainian Peace Formula. It envisions thematic meetings in various countries at different levels to prepare detailed proposals for these leaders.

The advisors’ meeting discussed key principles for peace, including Russia’s troop withdrawal, restoration of justice, environmental safety, preventing escalation, and confirming war cessation. Special panels addressed food security and humanitarian aspects of the war.

On 15 January, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Davos, where he is scheduled to deliver a special address at the World Economic Forum.

