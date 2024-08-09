Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian FPV drones destroy rare Russian self-propelled artillery and mortar system

FPV drones of Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade have successfully destroyed a rare Russian 2S23 Nona-SVK 120-mm self-propelled artillery-mortar system in the Kharkiv region, marking a significant blow to Russia’s already limited arsenal of these vehicles.
byOlena Mukhina
09/08/2024
1 minute read
A 2S23 Nona-SVK, a self-propelled artillery-mortar system. Source: Militarnyi
Ukrainian FPV drones destroy rare Russian self-propelled artillery and mortar system

A Ukrainian crew of an FPV drone unit of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian Nona-SVK 120mm self-propelled artillery and mortar system, according to a video released by the battalion on social media.

The 2S23 Nona-SVK is a system mounted on the chassis of a BTR-80, a wheeled amphibious armored personnel carrier. Militarnyi says the main weapon of the 2S23 is the 120-mm rifled gun-howitzer-mortar 2A60, a modified version of the 2A51, which is installed in the 2S9 Nona-S self-propelled artillery system.

A Nona-SVK is equipped with a 7.62-mm PKT machine gun mounted on the commander’s turret. The system is designed to neutralize enemy personnel, artillery and mortar batteries, rocket launchers, armored targets, firepower, and command posts.

The brigade reports that the enemy’s Nona-SVK was detected and destroyed in Kharkiv Oblast by the crew of the ‘Vitrolom’ drone. According to the OSINT service Oryx, since the beginning of the all-out war, Russian forces have lost at least two 2S23 systems destroyed and three captured.

The Russian Armed Forces have only 36 2S23 systems in their arsenal, 24 of which are used by the ground forces and 12 by the navy.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts