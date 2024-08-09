Ukrainian FPV drones destroy rare Russian self-propelled artillery and mortar system

A Ukrainian crew of an FPV drone unit of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian Nona-SVK 120mm self-propelled artillery and mortar system, according to a video released by the battalion on social media.

The 2S23 Nona-SVK is a system mounted on the chassis of a BTR-80, a wheeled amphibious armored personnel carrier. Militarnyi says the main weapon of the 2S23 is the 120-mm rifled gun-howitzer-mortar 2A60, a modified version of the 2A51, which is installed in the 2S9 Nona-S self-propelled artillery system.

A Nona-SVK is equipped with a 7.62-mm PKT machine gun mounted on the commander’s turret. The system is designed to neutralize enemy personnel, artillery and mortar batteries, rocket launchers, armored targets, firepower, and command posts.

The brigade reports that the enemy’s Nona-SVK was detected and destroyed in Kharkiv Oblast by the crew of the ‘Vitrolom’ drone. According to the OSINT service Oryx, since the beginning of the all-out war, Russian forces have lost at least two 2S23 systems destroyed and three captured.

The Russian Armed Forces have only 36 2S23 systems in their arsenal, 24 of which are used by the ground forces and 12 by the navy.

Read more: