Ukrainian Armed Forces to receive Buffalo vehicles, considered to be among safest armored vehicles in existence

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has approved the supply of the Buffalo multi-purposed mine-resistant vehicle to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As reported by the ministry of its official website, the Buffalo is considered to be one of the world’s safest armored vehicles.

The ministry notes that the Buffalo MPV is a US Army engineering vehicle of MRAP class (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected). This is a class of military vehicles designed with improved ballistic protection.

The vehicle is of V-hull type, i.e., a V-shaped hull floor designed to dissipate the energy of the explosion. It is also furnished with special shock-absorbing seats. Structurally, the armored vehicles in this model consist of a monolithic armor capsule and external blast-absorbing components.

Buffalo MPV armored vehicle with V-hull is a heavily upgraded version of the well-known CASSPIR armored vehicle. This armored vehicle has been used during military operations in South Africa since the 1980s, as well as in Iraq and Afghanistan. More than 10 countries have adopted the CASSPIR for use by their military and law enforcement agencies.

The ministry states that ”notably, there was no deadly casualty in armored vehicles of this model that were exposed to explosions and shelling in combat situations.”

The model is currently in service with the armies of Canada, France, Italy, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom. The Buffalo MPV is capable of withstanding a mine blast with an explosive force equivalent to 20 kg of TNT.

The windows have 6-inch bullet-resistant glass, and the armored capsule is constructed with composite armor further shielded by bulletproof slat armor. The vehicle comes with a 9-meter arm that has a built-in camera and sensors to disarm explosives. In this way, crew members can safely diffuse explosive devices while being protected from outside blasts possibly impacting the vehicle.

