Norway to relocate Ukrainian F-16 pilot training base to Portugal

Norway will continue supporting Ukraine’s air defense capabilities by relocating its F-16 pilot training program from Denmark to Portugal in 2025, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram announced on 13 December.

Since autumn 2023, Norway has been a key contributor to the international Air Defense Coalition, providing aircraft, instructors, and technical support for Ukrainian pilots. The relocation represents a seamless continuation of this critical training initiative.

“The fight the Ukrainians are waging is existential, and it is critical for both Norway and Europe’s security,” Gram said.

Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS) will complement the military instructors by contributing personnel to support technical training for Ukrainian pilots. The future training locations will be determined collaboratively by the coalition members.

The training program is part of a broader international effort. On 7 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Denmark had delivered a second batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, enhancing its air defense capabilities.

This development follows a 27 November joint declaration by leaders from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Norway, Poland, and Sweden, reaffirming their commitment to supporting Ukraine in response to Russia’s ongoing invasion.

According to the Norwegian government’s press release, the training will continue into 2025, with the program transitioning from Denmark to Portugal at the year’s start.

