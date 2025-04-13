Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1144: Trump envoy pushes for Russian control of four Ukrainian oblasts as Russian forces prepare Kharkiv assault

Exclusives

Military

Russian forces man up military units and prepare for assaults in Kharkiv Oblast. Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa expects Russia to focus its upcoming offensive on Pokrovsk while potentially advancing near Kupiansk and Lyman.

Frontline report: Russia ran out of armor, so Ukraine is stopping waves of troops with one machine gun near Pokrovsk. With armored vehicles in short supply, Russia is sending infantry into battle in civilian vans — and they’re being stopped by basic Ukrainian defenses.

Frontline report: One river chokepoint could stop 30,000 Russian troops near Lyman – and Ukraine is hitting it hard. By striking a fragile foothold across the river, Ukraine is moving to derail Russia’s plan to turn scattered gains into a single assault axis.

ISW: Russia resists territorial compromises in future peace talks. Russian authorities are intensifying efforts to extract concessions from the US in ongoing bilateral negotiations, further delaying progress toward a peace.

Ukrainian F-16 pilot Pavlo Ivanov killed during combat mission today. The 26-year-old’s death marks the second F-16 pilot loss for Ukraine since receiving these fighters, following Oleksii Mes’s death last August.

BBC: Ukrainian F-16 shot down by Russian missile, pilot dies in combat. A 26-year-old Ukrainian pilot died when his F-16 fighter jet was hit by a Russian missile during a combat mission, BBC reports.

Russia’s estimated losses in Ukraine as of day 1144 of its all-out war, according to the Ukrainian Army’s General Staff.

Intelligence and Technology

Gepard flak tank praised as most reliable German weapon in Ukraine. A leaked internal Bundeswehr report reveals that Ukrainian forces find many German weapons unreliable in combat, with the outdated Gepard surprisingly outperforming newer systems.

Ukraine’s defense production reaches $9 billion in 2024, set to grow further. Ukraine has increased its cruise missile production eightfold in 2024 while developing 324 new weapons systems, the Ministry of Strategic Industries said

Ukrainian ground drone rescues three wounded soldiers stranded for month. With all other evacuation options blocked by Russian proximity and constant attacks, a ground drone successfully moved the wounded over 17 km to safety.

Kyiv to expand production of Shahed-targeting interceptor drones after successful testing. Ukraine has developed several interceptors, and tested one of them in Kyiv Oblast over the past month, a minister says.

UK intel: Russia struggles to curb inflation as bankruptcies likely to surge. Russia’s ruble rises to 81 per dollar, but inflation hits 10.1%, deepening fiscal strain as energy revenues shrink in ruble terms, per UK intelligence.

Solar power station opens in Chornobyl exclusion zone. Ukraine and Spain opened a solar power station in Chornobyl with 0.8 MW capacity covering over 3,000 square meters.

International

Future Chancellor of Germany: Ukraine can become EU member only after war. In his first major foreign policy statement since securing a coalition agreement, Friedrich Merz declared that Ukraine’s path to European institutions requires an end to hostilities.

Norway to allocate $ 938 million for training of Ukrainian brigade.

“Antagonistic” tone marks US-Ukraine minerals deal talks, says Reuters source. US-Ukraine mineral talks deteriorate as Trump administration demands privileged resource access and control of Russian gas pipeline through Ukraine.

Kellogg claims Times misrepresented his Ukraine partition comments. He denied that he proposed dividing Ukraine like post-WWII Berlin and claimed he was discussing allied responsibility zones west of Dnipro river while preserving Ukrainian sovereignty.

US officials claim Russian army’s Chinese nationals are mercenaries not linked to Beijing. Reuters sources report that Russia is believed to have around 200 such mercenaries, while official Chinese military officers are visiting areas near the frontlines to gather tactical insights.

Estonian navy detains Russian shadow fleet’s oil tanker near Tallinn. Authorities now check the flagless vessel Kiwala’s technical condition and crew documentation.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Meghan Markle posts video of children enjoying Easter cake from demined Ukrainian fields. Meghan Markle revealed on Instagram that her children are enjoying Ukrainian Easter cake made by grandmothers from the border Sumy Oblast following Prince Harry’s secret visit to Ukraine.

Russian guided bomb hits private home in Kupiansk. Four civilians sustained injuries when a Russian guided bomb hit a residential building in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, with three more people potentially trapped under debris.

Ukraine diplomat slams X for hiding posts about child casualties. “This is sweeping Russian war crimes under the rug,” declared Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson after discovering X had hidden posts about child casualties from the ministry’s official account.

Russia’s Shahed drone assault injures four civilians in Kyiv and Kharkiv. Other Russian attacks killed one and injured four Donetsk Oblast residents, also hurting 12 Kherson civilians.

Read our earlier daily review here.