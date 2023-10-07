Russo-Ukrainian war, day 590: Russia is relocating its Black Sea Fleet away from Crimea due to Ukrainian strikes

Exclusive

Making Ukraine aid conditional on reforms is a terrible idea. Besides Russia, ignorance of Ukraine’s plight in the West also threatens its survival

Lend-Lease for Ukraine: Is it dead or just on hold?. With other Ukraine aid programs lapsing amid bipartisan disputes, eyes turn to the unused Lend-Lease Act Biden signed back in May 2022.

World looks away as Russia bombs Kherson daily. Still raging over their expulsion from Kherson, Russian invaders now seek to reduce the city to ashes, bombarding homes, shops and aid distribution points in a vicious scorched earth assault that claims civilian lives daily.

Military

General Staff: Russia launches 57 air strikes within 24 hours. Russian forces continue to drop bombs on Ukrainian towns in southern and eastern parts of the country.

ISW: Kremlin narrative blames Prigozhin for own crash death. Blaming grenade fragments and hinting at substance abuse, Putin spun an unconvincing tale about the aviation accident that killed Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group.

Frontline report: Russia relocates Black Sea Fleet as Ukrainian threat looms. As Russia moves its Black Sea fleet away from the Crimean Peninsula due to recent Ukrainian strikes, Ukrainian defenders open a new path to advance on Kopani, Zaporizhzhia oblast, which helps attack Novoprokopivka.

British intel: Russian officers’ families flee Tokmak as defenses rise. Russia is building reinforced bunkers and trenches along the Orikhiv axis, indicating worries about Ukrainian forces breaching Russia’s grip on the occupied area in Melitopol’s direction

Politico: Biden administration plans to use US grant programme to send military aid to Ukraine. The Biden administration is considering using a State Department grant program to send additional military assistance to Ukraine amid a battle over weapons funding in Congress, according to two US officials, Politico reports.

Russian forces are trying “unsuccessfully” to occupy two cities in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine says. Russian occupation forces are continuing unsuccessful attempts to capture Marinka and encircle Avdiivka towns in Donetsk Oblast, says Oleksandr Stupun, a spokesman for the Joint Press Center of the Tavria Defense Forces, according to Ukrinform.

Sweden to send $199 mn in ammo to Ukraine. After Ukrainian pilots completed training on Swedish JAS Gripen fighter jets, Sweden is considering sending the aircraft to Ukraine, Defense Minister Pal Jonsson said while unveiling a new military aid package.

As of 6 Oct 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 281090 (+620) Tanks: 4777 (+20) APV: 9082 (+30) Artillery systems: 6666 (+23) MLRS: 806 (+2) Anti-aircraft systems: 540 Aircraft: 315 Helicopters: 316 Warships/boats: 20 UAV: 5158 (+29) Cruise missiles: 1530 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 9015 (+35) Special equipment: 951 (+3)



Intelligence and technology

Ukraine uses drones equipped with AI to destroy military targets. Ukraine’s Armed Forces have already been supplied with 2,000 recon drones that identify targets using AI.

German arms company secures multi-million order to supply ammo to Ukraine. Rheinmetall has booked an order to produce 155-mm artillery shells for Ukraine’s and Germany’s Armed Forces.

Germany to transfer additional Patriot system to Ukraine. The potential additional Patriots would bolster Ukraine’s defenses against Russia’s attacks targeting civilian infrastructure ahead of winter.

Ukraine’s IT Army behind attack on Russian airline systems, minister says. “If Ukrainian airports cannot operate because of the war, why should Russian ones?” Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformations said.

International

Reuters: Turkish cargo ship hit a mine en route to Ukrainian Black Sea port. Ukraine’s Navy spox did not confirm the incident and stated the information about it was not true.

Netherlands announces new support package for Ukraine. Dutch government allocates funds to support Ukraine’s reconstruction and energy infrastructure.

Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine during government transition. After Robert Fico’s party, which opposes military aid for Ukraine, won recent elections, Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová paused such aid, citing the need to respect the victorious party’s position.

UN field team to investigate deadly missile attack in Ukraine’s Hroza. A Russian missile strike killed 52 Ukrainian civilians in the Kharkiv Oblast on 5 October.

Russia to invade other countries if Ukraine loses, Zelenskyy says at EU summit in Spain. On 5 October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the 3rd European Political Community Summit in Granada, Spain.

CNN: Russia to set up a naval base off the coast of Abkhazia. The so-called leader of Abkhazia, a Georgian region occupied by Russia on the Black Sea, says there will be a Russian naval military base, CNN reported.

Nine Ukrainians dead after Italian bus carrying tourists falls from Venice overpass. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has confirmed that nine Ukrainians died on 3 October after a bus carrying tourists to a campground crashed off an overpass near Venice in northern Italy and caught fire, Interfax reported.

Humanitarian and social impact

UK announces $500 million in loan guarantee for Ukraine. The humanitarian aid will help Ukraine’s government make winter support payments to three million households.

Russia attacks Kharkiv, damaging residential building, killing one. On the morning of 6 October, Russian attacks on two districts in Kharkiv killed a 10-year-old child and injured 16 people, including an 11-month-old child.

Political and legal developments

Ukraine freezes assets of three Russian oligarchs worth $464 mn. The Security Service of Ukraine seized billions in assets belonging to Fridman, Aven and Kosogov, part of Putin’s inner circle of financiers.

New developments

Zelenskyy: Russia plans attacks against Ukrainian energy system. Ukraine is strengthening air defense to counter Russian attacks on critical civilian infrastructure.

