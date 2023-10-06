Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

British intel: Russian officers’ families flee Tokmak as defenses rise

Russia is building reinforced bunkers and trenches along the Orikhiv axis, indicating worries about Ukrainian forces breaching Russia’s grip on the occupied area in Melitopol’s direction
byMaria Tril
06/10/2023
1 minute read
Screenshot from DeepStateMap shows the city of Orikhiv, Tokmak, and Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
On 3 October 2023, the UK Defense Ministry reported, citing Ukrainian Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, that Russian forces were building additional fortifications on the contested Orikhiv axis.

According to the mayor of Melitopol, Russians are also building complex underground two-storey bunkers with tunnels and trenches in Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In Tokmak, Melitopol’s direction in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian troops are building additional defensive fortifications and filling trenches with concrete. In addition, Russian officers have also started to evacuate their families from the city of Tokmak.

British Intelligence also tweeted:

  • “Fortifications were observed on the southern approach from Robotyne, the axis of Ukrainian forces.

  • The bunkers will add additional protection for Russian soldiers and command and control elements from heavy Ukrainian artillery and Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle attacks. The concrete likely reinforces the trench systems in advance of the potentially wet and muddy conditions in the coming weeks.”

  • “These fortifications and evacuations likely reflect Russia’s concrete of a further Ukrainian breakthrough.”

