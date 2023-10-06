Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russia attacks Kharkiv, damaging residential building, killing one

On the morning of 6 October, Russian attacks on two districts in Kharkiv killed a 10-year-old child and injured 16 people, including an 11-month-old child.
byMaria Tril
06/10/2023
1 minute read
Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kharkiv, 6 October. Photo: Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko \ Telegram
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On the morning of 6 October, Russian attacks on two districts in Kharkiv killed a 10-year-old child and injured 16 people, including an 11-month-old child.

Around 7 AM on 6 October, Russia attacked the Kyiv and Osnovyansky districts in Kharkiv, Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv Oblast, said.

“Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the strikes, putting out car fires, and dismantling the rubble of buildings,” Sinegubov wrote.

Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kharkiv, 6 October. Photo: Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko \ Telegram

Russian troops conducted a morning strike in the city center, damaging a residential building. A 10-year-old child died, and 16 people, including an 11-month-old child, were injured due to Russian attacks.

Consequences of Russian missile strikes on Kharkiv, 6 October. Photo: Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko \ Telegram

On 5 October, Russia attacked the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging a grocery with a cafe. As of the evening of 5 October, 51 people died, and six people were injured, Oleh Syniehubov said.

According to preliminary information, the strike was carried out with an Iskander missile, Klymenko added.

Hroza is a small village numbering 330 residents. The Russian attack killed at least 17% of the settlement’s population. At the time of the attack on the village, about 60 people were in a grocery and a cafe nearby, where a wake for a local resident was held, Minister Klymenko said.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts