Russia attacks Kharkiv, damaging residential building, killing one

On the morning of 6 October, Russian attacks on two districts in Kharkiv killed a 10-year-old child and injured 16 people, including an 11-month-old child.

Around 7 AM on 6 October, Russia attacked the Kyiv and Osnovyansky districts in Kharkiv, Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv Oblast, said.

“Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the strikes, putting out car fires, and dismantling the rubble of buildings,” Sinegubov wrote.

Russian troops conducted a morning strike in the city center, damaging a residential building. A 10-year-old child died, and 16 people, including an 11-month-old child, were injured due to Russian attacks.

On 5 October, Russia attacked the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging a grocery with a cafe. As of the evening of 5 October, 51 people died, and six people were injured, Oleh Syniehubov said.

According to preliminary information, the strike was carried out with an Iskander missile, Klymenko added.

Hroza is a small village numbering 330 residents. The Russian attack killed at least 17% of the settlement’s population. At the time of the attack on the village, about 60 people were in a grocery and a cafe nearby, where a wake for a local resident was held, Minister Klymenko said.

