Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russian strike destroys hospital in Kherson Oblast

The attack injured two healthcare workers and damaged ambulances. 
byIryna Voichuk
05/10/2023
1 minute read
Hospital destroyed by Russian air bomb in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, on 5 September. Credit: Oleksandr Prokudin/TH channel
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 5 September, Russian troops shelled Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, destroying a hospital, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

“In Beryslav, there was a direct hit to the hospital. The fourth floor was completely destroyed, and another floor was partially destroyed.” Prudin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Ambulance damaged by Russian air bomb in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, on 5 September. Credit: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

The attack injured two healthcare workers and damaged ambulances.

“The ambulance driver suffered a leg fracture and a head injury, and the paramedic sustained a concussion,” Prokudin said.

Read also:

.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts