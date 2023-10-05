Russian strike destroys hospital in Kherson Oblast

On 5 September, Russian troops shelled Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, destroying a hospital, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

“In Beryslav, there was a direct hit to the hospital. The fourth floor was completely destroyed, and another floor was partially destroyed.” Prudin wrote on his Telegram channel.

The attack injured two healthcare workers and damaged ambulances.

“The ambulance driver suffered a leg fracture and a head injury, and the paramedic sustained a concussion,” Prokudin said.

