Dnipro City hospital destroyed in Russian missile strike: at least two civilians killed, 25 injured (updated)

Aftermath of a Russian missile strike on a hospital in Dnipro City at about 10:30 on 26 May 2023. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

At about 10:30 on 26 May, Russian forces launched a missile strike on a hospital in Dnipro city, destroying the three-storey building. As of noon, it was confirmed that one person died in the attack, and 15 more were injured including two children, according to the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration.

“The rescue operation continues. These are preliminary data on the consequences of the missile strike on Dnipro. Two buildings caught fire. In total, the fire spread to 500 square meters. Rescuers are currently extinguishing the fires. All [first response] services are at the scene,” the Administration reported.

The Administration updated that 13 of the injured in the attack were hospitalized. Among them are 11 adults with two of them in severe condition, and two children, boys aged 3 and 6.

The morning attack on the hospital came after the nighttime missile and drone attack on the city.

Update:

The death toll of the Russian missile strike on the medical facility in Dnipro rose to two after a man’s body was discovered in the rubble, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Head Serhii Lysak reported.

The number of the injured in the attack increased to 25, three people are reported missing, according to Volodymyr Orlov, first deputy head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Administration.

