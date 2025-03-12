Support us on Patreon
Russian missile strike kills one, injures five in Zelenskyy’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih

Russian attack across Ukrainian oblasts damaged homes in Kyiv Oblast with furniture store ablaze; hit Chernihiv villages; injured a man in Dnipro drone attack;
byMaria Tril
12/03/2025
kryvyi rih
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipro Oblast on 12 March 2025. Credit: Governor Serhii Lysak
A series of explosions rang out in Kryvyi Rih, President Zelesnkyy’s hometown in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, between 7:15 and 7:50 this morning, resulting in one death and several injuries, according to local officials.

Dnipro Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak said that Russian attack damaged civilian infrastructure and killed a 47-year-old woman.

By 8:40 am, the number of injured had risen to five: a 50-year-old man has been hospitalized in serious condition, a 42-year-old woman in moderate condition. Another 47-year-old woman will receive outpatient treatment, according to governor.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, said that several injured people were taken to hospitals, with emergency services working at the scene.

According to local Telegram channel, Russian army hit the emergency crew while the medics were helping the injured after the first missile strike. The emergency crew reportedly has not been injured.

In the late hours of 11 March, Russian drone attacked the city of Dnipro damaged infrastructure, private homes, injured a 42-year-old man, according to Lysak.

The Russian military also targeted the Kyiv Oblast with drones, causing fires and damage to homes in three districts, the State Emergency Service reported.

In the Fastiv district, falling drone debris ignited a furniture store, creating a fire that spread to 500 square meters before being extinguished. A private home in the same district also caught fire.

Residential buildings were damaged in the Obukhiv and Brovary districts, though no casualties were reported.

The Chernihiv border Oblast faced 36 strikes across 10 villages on 11 March, according to the spokesperson for the Chernihiv border detachment, Halyna Shekhovtsova.

Air raid alerts were again announced in the Kyiv Oblast around 7:00 due to the threat of drone attacks.

The Russian military attacks Ukrainian oblasts almost daily with various types of weapons. Russia’s leadership denies that the Russian army, during a full-scale war, deliberately targets the civilian infrastructure of Ukrainian cities and villages, killing civilians and destroying hospitals, schools, kindergartens, energy and water supply facilities.

Read also:

