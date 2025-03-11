Support us on Patreon
Italian media initially misidentified the soldier as a Russian citizen.
byOlena Mukhina
11/03/2025
“He wouldn’t have made it”: Ukrainian soldier’s quick action saves tourist in Venice knife attack

A Ukrainian soldier on vacation in Venice saved a man who was bleeding heavily from stab wounds, Corriere del Veneto reports.

The incident occurred in the historic center of the city during an altercation between two tourists. One pulled out a knife and stabbed the other in the arm and leg before fleeing the scene. The victim managed to walk a few meters before collapsing due to severe blood loss.

A passerby quickly provided first aid, later identified as a Ukrainian soldier carrying a medical kit and tourniquets.

“Lucky for the guy that I was nearby with a med kit and tourniquets—he wouldn’t have made it until the ambulance arrived,” the soldier wrote on X.

Initially, Italian media misreported that the rescuer was a Russian tourist, later correcting that he was, in fact, a Ukrainian soldier, according to UNIAN.

The attacker remains at large, and police are searching for him. Witnesses described the scene as “shocking,” with visible bloodstains marking the location of the attack.

