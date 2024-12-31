Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Italy commits 13 million euros to Ukraine’s energy support fund

The fund is aimed at helping Ukraine restore and maintain its energy infrastructure amid continued Russian attacks.
byYuri Zoria
31/12/2024
2 minute read
Fires on a combined heat and power plant in Kyiv after Russian missile strikes. Illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
A fire on a combined heat and power plant in Kyiv after Russian missile strikes. Illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
Italy commits 13 million euros to Ukraine’s energy support fund

The Italian Foreign Ministry announced on 31 December 2024 that Italy has allocated 13 million euros to the Support Fund for Ukraine’s Energy following instructions from Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, ANSA reported.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

The Ministry emphasized the timing of Italy’s commitment, highlighting that it comes as Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure continue. The most recent Russian missile occurred this morning.

The statement noted that this contribution reinforces Italy’s ongoing support for Ukraine’s energy sector resilience, particularly ahead of the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine scheduled to take place in Rome in July.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund, established in coordination with the European Commission and Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy, aims to mitigate the effects of Russian attacks on critical energy infrastructure. The Fund serves as a channel for governments, international financial institutions, organizations, and corporate donors to contribute financial support for repairing damages and maintaining the functionality of Ukraine’s energy sector.

“Italy’s donation is a testament to global solidarity and highlights the Fund’s undisputed importance in providing timely and effective assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector,” the statement reads, according to ANSA.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts