Italy commits 13 million euros to Ukraine’s energy support fund

The Italian Foreign Ministry announced on 31 December 2024 that Italy has allocated 13 million euros to the Support Fund for Ukraine’s Energy following instructions from Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, ANSA reported.
The Ministry emphasized the timing of Italy’s commitment, highlighting that it comes as Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure continue. The most recent Russian missile occurred this morning.
The statement noted that this contribution reinforces Italy’s ongoing support for Ukraine’s energy sector resilience, particularly ahead of the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine scheduled to take place in Rome in July.
“Italy’s donation is a testament to global solidarity and highlights the Fund’s undisputed importance in providing timely and effective assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector,” the statement reads, according to ANSA.
