Italy commits 13 million euros to Ukraine’s energy support fund

The Italian Foreign Ministry announced on 31 December 2024 that Italy has allocated 13 million euros to the Support Fund for Ukraine’s Energy following instructions from Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, ANSA reported.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

The Ministry emphasized the timing of Italy’s commitment, highlighting that it comes as Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure continue. The most recent Russian missile occurred this morning.

The statement noted that this contribution reinforces Italy’s ongoing support for Ukraine’s energy sector resilience, particularly ahead of the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine scheduled to take place in Rome in July.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund, established in coordination with the European Commission and Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy, aims to mitigate the effects of Russian attacks on critical energy infrastructure. The Fund serves as a channel for governments, international financial institutions, organizations, and corporate donors to contribute financial support for repairing damages and maintaining the functionality of Ukraine’s energy sector.

“Italy’s donation is a testament to global solidarity and highlights the Fund’s undisputed importance in providing timely and effective assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector,” the statement reads, according to ANSA.

