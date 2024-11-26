Germany leads effort to boost European defense aid to Kyiv

In a meeting held in Berlin on 25 November, Europe’s top defense ministers from Germany, France, Britain, Italy, and Poland committed to ramping up military support for Ukraine, responding to potential changes in US foreign policy, Reuters reported.

The meeting comes in the wake of Donald Trump’s anticipated return to the White House next January, which has raised concerns about continued US military aid to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized the group’s primary objective, stating,

“Our target must be to enable Ukraine to act out of a position of strength.”

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stressed the importance of European coordination, declaring,

“Europe must coordinate its efforts more, it must harmonize its actions, it must aim higher, in order also to be a good partner for the United States,” he said, further highlighting the critical need for increased defense spending and societal awareness.

A NATO mission in Wiesbaden will take over the coordination of Western military aid for Ukraine in January. This move is widely interpreted as a strategic effort to safeguard military assistance mechanisms potentially affected by future US policy shifts.

Related: