European Commission proposes €50 billion aid package for Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has outlined a 50 billion euro ($54.6 billion) aid package for Ukraine for the next four years, CNBC reports.

The package would be in the form of a budget reserve from the EU’s 2021-27 budget, and it was proposed ahead of an international conference being held in the UK aimed at raising more funds for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

“This financial reserve will allow us really to calibrate our financial support according to the evolution of the situation on the ground,” von der Leyen said.

“We have exhausted all flexibility in our EU budget to deal with crisis after crisis,” von der Leyen tweeted. “Now we come with a targeted proposal to better act on the most pressing issues,” the post read, listing “Ukraine,” “migration and external challenges,” and “strengthening our competitiveness.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: aid for Ukraine, EU