World Bank allocates USD 17.8 billion to support Ukraine

Today the World Bank Group has announced an additional assistance package for Ukraine of $4.5 billion, which makes the total financial support of Ukraine reach $17.8 billion.

According to the World Bank, the additional grant financing is provided by the US government. The grant aims at helping the government of Ukraine sustain the most important services at the national and regional levels.

Tags: aid for Ukraine, USA, World Bank