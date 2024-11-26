Germany allocates $ 68 million to restore Ukraine’s energy sector

The German Ministry of Economy has announced an additional €65 million ($68 mn) in funding to repair Ukraine’s energy infrastructure through the Energy Community’s Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

Ukraine’s energy sector has faced severe challenges and extensive damage due to ongoing Russian attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. The systematic targeting of energy infrastructure has resulted in significant losses, both in terms of capacity and financial impact.

Between October 2022 and September 2024, Ukraine’s energy infrastructure suffered 1,024 attacks from Russian forces, with 25 major strikes recorded during this period alone.

“Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure continues to be the target of massive Russian air strikes. A collapse in energy supply in the third winter of war would have catastrophic consequences for Ukraine’s economy and population,” German Federal Minister of Economy Robert Habeck said.

By the end of 2024, Germany’s total contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund will reach €360 million ($377 mn), according to the ministry.

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, this winter’s energy system deficit could lead to daily power cuts lasting between 4 and 18 hours.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine needs 17 gigawatts of power capacity this year.

The European Union will provide €160 million ($168 mn) for Ukraine’s energy security ahead of winter, partly sourced from frozen Russian assets.

Slovakia has pledged emergency power supply support in case of blackouts, while a Lithuanian renewable energy company has allocated €4 million ($4,1 mn) to support Ukraine’s power grid, enough to supply 420 households with electricity.

