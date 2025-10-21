Russia unleashes world’s largest terror campaign on Ukraine’s energy grid ahead of winter

Russia targets Ukraine’s power lifeline. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that northern and northeastern regions plunged into crisis as attacks on energy infrastructure escalate.

Only in the first half of 2025, from 1 January to 30 June, Ukraine’s energy sector suffered its heaviest losses since the start of the war. The Ukraine Energy Support Fund reported on 20 October that more than half of pre-war generating capacity was disabled or destroyed, including about 70% of thermal generation .

As of 21 October 2025, the energy situation in Chernihiv Oblast is particularly critical. Repair crews cannot begin restoration because Russian drones are constantly flying over damaged facilities, creating dangerous working conditions. This deliberately delays recovery and worsens the humanitarian situation.

Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions are epicenters of the energy crisis

Since early morning, there have been many reports regarding restoration efforts in regions after Russian strikes on our energy infrastructure.

"The situation is particularly difficult in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and frontline communities,” Zelenskyy confirmed.

Russia conducts methodical terror against Ukrainians

“Russians are carrying out a methodical, the world’s largest campaign of terror against our energy sector, against our lives,” the Ukrainian president emphasized.

International support helps restore Ukraine’s energy sector

Zelenskyy thanked international partners helping restore Ukraine’s energy system and publicly condemning Russian attacks.

Recently, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund reported that it has accumulated nearly €1.3 billion in international aid for Ukraine’s energy sector, but the current deficit is €400 million, not accounting for the latest Russian attacks.

The Fund called on governments, international institutions, and private partners to join the program or increase contributions to ensure a sustainable energy future for Ukraine as part of a strong European energy system.