Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Frontline battles continue: Ukrainian forces repel Russian advances

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian forces are engaged in a battle near Andriivka village, with Russians attempting to breach defenses eight times. Despite this, Ukrainian control remains firm.
byOlena Mukhina
30/05/2024
2 minute read
ukraine counterattacks near vovchansk russia continues attacks chasiv yar ukrainian soldiers move frontline
Ukrainian soldiers on the move at the frontline. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff
Frontline battles continue: Ukrainian forces repel Russian advances

On 30 May, as of 4 pm, Russians continued to attack Kharkiv Oblast and conducted ten strikes with guided aerial bombs. Specifically, two bombs were launched from the town of Koroche in the Belgorod region in Russia and struck the Ukrainian settlement of Yurchenkove, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army.

According to the Ukrainian military, 69 combat clashes between Kyiv forces and occupiers occurred within the day. Ukrainian soldiers are retaliating against the enemy, employing all necessary measures to prevent a breach of defense lines.

On the Kupiansk front in Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian attack near Synkivka has been repelled. A battle is ongoing near the Miasozharivka settlement in Luhansk Oblast. Russians have carried out five assaults since the beginning of the day.

Also, invaders shelled Ukrainian territories five times with mortars from the territory of the Bryansk region in Russia, targeting villages in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

  • Kylysy village was shelled from the Novy Svit in Russia
  • Demyanivka was shelled from the vicinity of Khinzel in Russia
  • Mykolaivka was shelled from the Lomakivka in Russia
  • Stepok was shelled from Repiakhovka in Russia

On the Kramatorsk front, a battle is ongoing near Andriivka village. Overall, Russians have attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses eight times in this direction. The situation currently remains under control.

On the Pokrovsky front, fierce battles are ongoing. The occupiers have made 18 assaults on Ukrainian positions. Five combat engagements are ongoing near Novooleksandrivka. Our soldiers continue to repel the invaders near Yevhenivka and Umansky villages.

On the Kurakhiv front, the total number of Russian assaults has reached 15, the heaviest battles are taking place in the area of the town of Krasnohorivka.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts