Frontline battles continue: Ukrainian forces repel Russian advances

On 30 May, as of 4 pm, Russians continued to attack Kharkiv Oblast and conducted ten strikes with guided aerial bombs. Specifically, two bombs were launched from the town of Koroche in the Belgorod region in Russia and struck the Ukrainian settlement of Yurchenkove, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army.

According to the Ukrainian military, 69 combat clashes between Kyiv forces and occupiers occurred within the day. Ukrainian soldiers are retaliating against the enemy, employing all necessary measures to prevent a breach of defense lines.

On the Kupiansk front in Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian attack near Synkivka has been repelled. A battle is ongoing near the Miasozharivka settlement in Luhansk Oblast. Russians have carried out five assaults since the beginning of the day.

Also, invaders shelled Ukrainian territories five times with mortars from the territory of the Bryansk region in Russia, targeting villages in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

Kylysy village was shelled from the Novy Svit in Russia

Demyanivka was shelled from the vicinity of Khinzel in Russia

Mykolaivka was shelled from the Lomakivka in Russia

Stepok was shelled from Repiakhovka in Russia

On the Kramatorsk front, a battle is ongoing near Andriivka village. Overall, Russians have attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses eight times in this direction. The situation currently remains under control.

On the Pokrovsky front, fierce battles are ongoing. The occupiers have made 18 assaults on Ukrainian positions. Five combat engagements are ongoing near Novooleksandrivka. Our soldiers continue to repel the invaders near Yevhenivka and Umansky villages.

On the Kurakhiv front, the total number of Russian assaults has reached 15, the heaviest battles are taking place in the area of the town of Krasnohorivka.

