Putin says he wants peace in call to Trump — then targets Ukraine with 2,882 kamikaze drones

The storm of Russian drones and guided bombs covered Ukraine over the last 24 hours. Moscow’s occupation forces have carried out 59 airstrikes on Ukrainian territory, dropping 117 aerial missiles, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The report came after Trump’s call with Putin, during which the Russian president said that a ceasefire is only possible after reaching “appropriate agreements,” effectively dismissing the truce proposal from the EU and the US.

In addition, the Russian military has deployed 2,882 kamikaze drones and carried out 5,366 artillery attacks, including 157 from multiple launch rocket systems. Settlements in the Sumy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts came under Russian fire.

In response, Ukraine’s Defense Forces launched a series of strikes on the occupiers’ positions. Rocket and artillery units hit three concentrations of Russian troops and equipment, as well as five artillery systems.

FPV drone operators from the “Steel Border” unit of the State Border Guard Service stood out in particular. In the Kursk direction, they destroyed a shelter with Russian personnel, a communications antenna, and two quad bikes, UkrInform reports.

One of them was transporting occupiers — now only debris remains.

Ukraine is holding the line under a barrage of fire — and not just enduring, but striking back.