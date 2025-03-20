Ukrainian Air Force eliminates key Russian command center coordinating Sumy attacks

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have destroyed a Russian command post in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, according to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Since 17 March, Russian military sources have been reporting Ukrainian ground attacks in Belgorod Oblast, claiming that Ukrainian units are attempting to breach defenses along the Russian border in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, which borders the Kursk Oblast.

On 18 March 2025, Ukrainian Air Force units struck the command post of a unit from Russia’s 3rd Motor Rifle Division, part of the 20th Army, near Demidivka in Belgorod Oblast, the report stated.

The command post was fully destroyed as a result of the strike.

According to the General Staff, Russia had been using this site to plan and coordinate combat operations against Ukrainian defense forces in Sumy Oblast.

“The elimination of this site significantly reduces the 3rd Motor Rifle Division’s ability to operate effectively on the battlefield,” the General Staff added.

Earlier, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged the Belgorod operation, framing it as a preemptive measure to prevent Russia from opening new fronts.

He noted that Russia is concentrating forces along the Sumy border for a potential strike while also building up troops near Kharkiv and in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Read also: