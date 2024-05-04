Belgorod “explosion” leaves 5 hospitalized, hints at Russian strike on Kharkiv gone wrong

“An explosion” in Belgorod, Russia, has left five people hospitalized, including three women and two men, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Every day, Russia relentlessly shells Ukraine from its border regions, including from the Belgorod Oblast.

Today, one of the Russian aircraft on its way to bomb Kharkiv accidentally dropped a KAB bomb on Russia's Belgorod 📹Telegram/BelPlus pic.twitter.com/nHF9reC7Xw — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 4, 2024

Gladkov reported on Telegram that “at the moment, damage has been identified in 30 private residential households, and 10 cars have also been damaged. Firefighting crews are working to extinguish two fires.”

While the governor did not specify the cause of the explosion, reports suggest that it may have been a Russian aviation bomb intended for the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv that went off course.

“According to local media, there was an ’emergency discharge of ammunition’ in the Razdobarkina Street area of Belgorod. No official comments have been made,” the Russian Telegram channel RusNews wrote.

5 people injured in an "explosion" in Belgorod, Russia, according to Governor Gladkov. He did not specify the cause. However, reports suggest it may have been a dropped aviation bomb intended for 🇺🇦 Kharkiv by the Russian military gone awry. pic.twitter.com/aNz778xcuj — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 4, 2024

According to the Telegram channel “Pepel,” judging by the photos from the explosion site, several houses suffered severe damage uncharacteristic of a drone explosion.

Around the same time as the Belgorod “explosion”, Russian strikes were reported on Kharkiv, located just dozens of kilometers away. The strikes caused a large fire at an industrial enterprise, injuring six workers.

