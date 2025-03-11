Yermak says Ukraine is ready to Sign critical minerals deal with US following Saudi Arabia talks

The agreement on critical minerals between Ukraine and the US is a framework deal, with a more detailed document to be finalized after its signing, said Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, during a briefing with Ukrainian journalists following US-Ukraine talks, Ukrinform reports.

At the meeting in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the US proposal for an immediate, temporary 30-day ceasefire with Russia. Kyiv also will start receiving intelligence data and the US military aid.

“The draft of this document has been approved by the Ukrainian government, and authorized officials are designated to sign it. The timing will be determined at the convenience of our American partners. This agreement will be signed. As you know, it is a framework agreement. After that, teams will begin working on a more detailed document,” said Yermak.

The US-Ukraine talks concluded in Jeddah on 11 March. Shortly after the negotiations, Yermak said that the presidents of both countries agreed to expedite a comprehensive agreement on the development of Ukraine’s critical mineral resources to strengthen the Ukrainian economy and ensure long-term prosperity and security.

Among other things, the delegations discussed the importance of humanitarian efforts, including during the ceasefire period, such as prisoner exchanges, the release of detained civilians, and the return of forcibly displaced Ukrainian children.

