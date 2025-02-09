Trump says he talked to Putin, who allegedly “does care” about battlefield casualties

The New York Post reports that former President Trump has engaged in phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an effort to negotiate an end to the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Before taking office on 20 January, newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump promised to end the Russo-Ukrainian war within 24 hours of taking office. Later, the promised timeline expanded to 100 days. Freezing the Russo-Ukrainian war without reliable security guarantees for Ukraine would allow Russia to consolidate its gains, rebuild its forces—currently suffering unsustainable losses in manpower and equipment—and launch a renewed, better-prepared invasion in the future.

Speaking during an interview aboard Air Force One on 8 February, Trump declined to specify the frequency of these communications, telling The Post: “I’d better not say.”

Trump claimed Putin shows concern about battlefield casualties, saying he believes that Putin “does care” about the battlefield casualties and stating:

“He wants to see people stop dying.”

The US President repeated the unrealistic number of casualties, saying:

“All those dead people. Young, young, beautiful people. They’re like your kids, two million of them – and for no reason.”

The New York Post says US Vice President JD Vance is set to meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference next week. Earlier, Trump said he might meet with the Ukrainian leader instead.

In the interview, Trump has stated that he wants to negotiate a $500 million deal with Zelenskyy for access to Ukraine’s rare-earth minerals and gas, offering security guarantees as part of a potential peace settlement with Russia.

Related: