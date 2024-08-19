Eng
Ukraine downs all 11 Russian drones, Russia’s shelling kills three, injures 10 civilians

Russian forces launched an air attack on Ukraine overnight, using Shahed drones, and shelled multiple regions. Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted all 11 drones. Border and frontline areas faced numerous artillery strikes and drone attacks, killing three civilians.
by Yuri Zoria
19/08/2024
2 minute read
russia's night attack targets energy grid ukraine downs 24/27 drones iranian shahed 136 defence-uacom bab632ebd11bc9c1
Russia’s Iranian Shahed 136 drones. Photo: defence-ua.com
In the early hours of 19 August 2024, Russian forces launched a widespread attack on Ukraine, utilizing both drones and artillery. According to the Ukrainian Air Force Command, 11 Shahed-type strike UAVs were launched from the Kursk direction and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

Ukrainian air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed all 11 drones over several regions, including Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Donetsk oblasts. The operation involved mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile units, aviation, and electronic warfare systems of the Air Force.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported that the East Air Command shot down two Russian drones: one reconnaissance drone and one Shahed.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces conducted multiple attacks. Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported that around 03:15 on 19 August, the Russian army shelled the border town of Kozacha Lopan in the Derhachi community, damaging two private houses. A woman was injured in Kupiansk as a result of shelling from an Uragan multiple rocket launch system, with six houses and a car also damaged.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported 21 attacks on border territories and settlements in Sumy Oblast overnight and in the morning of 19 August, with 33 explosions recorded. Eight border communities were targeted, including Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Hlukhiv, and Shalyhy.

In Kyiv Oblast, air defense systems were active during the night. Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, stated that there were no hits on residential or critical infrastructure objects, and no casualties were reported.

On the morning of 19 August, Vadym Filashkin reported that Russian attacks across Donetsk Oblast resulted in three deaths and nine injuries across the region over the past day. Significant damage occurred in several areas, including the destruction of private homes, infrastructure objects, and enterprises. In Pokrovsk Raion, Kurakhivka saw 10 private homes and three apartment buildings damaged, while ongoing artillery fire in Hrodivka added to the destruction. A total of 3,097 people, including 191 children, were evacuated from the frontline areas.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast head Ivan Fedorov reported 333 Russian attacks on 10 settlements, including airstrikes, drone, and artillery strikes. Four reports of damage to homes and infrastructure were received, but no civilian casualties occurred.

