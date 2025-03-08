Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russia drones target meat plant in Kharkiv’s Bohodukhiv, killing three

At least 12 drones and two missiles might have not been neutralized.
byYuri Zoria
08/03/2025
3 minute read
russia drones target meat plant kharkiv's bohodukhiv killing three fire bohoduhiv meat-processing kharkiv oblast after russia's deadly drone attack overnight 8 2025 prosecutor's office 510c42d1-54d8-4c2b-8e58-f5d127b6053c launched aerial against ukraine 7-8
Russia drones target meat plant in Kharkiv’s Bohodukhiv, killing three

Russia launched an aerial attack against Ukraine overnight on 7-8 March 2025, firing ballistic missiles and sending waves of one-way attack drones from multiple locations. The attack killed three civilians in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv Oblast, and injured seven others.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life. Last night’s attack targeted residential areas in Donetsk’s Dobropillia, and various industrial facilities in several other cities, killing and injuring civilians.

The Ukrainian Air Force says the air assault began at 20:00 on 7 March when Russian forces fired two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and one Iskander-K cruise missile from Rostov Oblast, Russia. Ukrainian air defenders reportedly shot down the Iskander-K.

The report does not disclose, what were the targets of Russian missiles, but Donetsk Oblast authorities reported yesterday that at least one missile targeted Dobropillia, killing at least 11 civilians:

Russian combined attack on Donetsk’s Dobropillia kills 11, injures 30 including children

Additionally, the Air Force says, the Russians launched 145 Shahed one-way attack drones and various types of decoy drones from several locations including Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Chauda in occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian air defense units reportedly shot down 79 Shaheds in 12 oblasts, while 54 more decoy drones were lost from radar without negative consequences. This suggests that at least 12 drones and two missiles might have reached their intended targets.

The report says Donetsk, Poltava, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Odesa oblasts suffered damage from the attack.

Three killed in drone strike on meat processing plant in Kharkiv Oblast

Three men were killed, seven other civilians injured when Russian drones struck a meat processing plant in Bogoduhiv, Kharkiv Oblast, in the early hours of 8 March.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian forces hit a civilian enterprise in Bogoduhiv with a drone around 02:00. Initially, one person was confirmed dead, with the charred body recovered from under the rubble, and seven others injured. Later, Syniehubov reported that the death toll had risen to three civilians.

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office provided additional details, stating that four Russian drones struck the meat processing plant between 01:35 and 02:55, triggering a large-scale fire. Preliminary information indicates that the three deceased men were working in the same workshop. Additionally, six men suffered injuries, and one woman experienced acute stress reaction. All victims were employees of the enterprise.

Industrial facilities and gas station targeted in Odesa

Russian forces attacked Odesa with strike drones late on 7 March, targeting civilian and energy infrastructure, according to Oleh Kiper, head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration.

Fire in Odesa after Russia’s drone attack. 8 March 2025. Photo: Ukraine’s Emergency Service

Falling debris caused fires at an industrial building and a gas station, Kiper said.

The State Emergency Service later reported that the strike caused major fires at a hangar containing agricultural equipment, a service station building, an auto parts store, solar panels stacked in an open area, and a four-story industrial building.

Factory damaged in Zaporizhzhia

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones overnight on 8 March, causing a fire at a private enterprise, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The flames engulfed a welding workshop and auxiliary structures.

Firefighters extinguishing a fire after a Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight on 8 March 2025. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Emergency Service

Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, said  there were no casualties.

Police destroy unexploded drone munition in Sumy oblast

Bomb technicians in Sumy Oblast destroyed a munition attached to a Russian drone that had not exploded upon impact, the regional police reported on 8 March.

According to the police, a local resident discovered a Russian fixed-wing drone on a road near a settlement. In another settlement, authorities found a Russian quadcopter with an attached munition that had not exploded when it fell. Due to the particular danger of the find, bomb technicians destroyed it at the site where it was discovered.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts