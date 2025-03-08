Russian combined attack on Donetsk’s Dobropillia kills 11, injures 30 including children

At of this morning, at least 11 civilians were killed and 30 others injured after Russian forces launched a combined attack on the city of Dobropillia in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast late 7 March, damaging multiple apartment buildings.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life. Dobropillia is about 21 km away from the frontline, within the range of Russia’s MLRS systems. The city lies north of Pokrovsk – the focal point of Russia’s assaults over the last months.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, first reported the attack at about 23:00 on 7 March. In his initial update, he stated that at least five people had been killed and 15 injured in what he described as three separate strikes on the city during the night, which damaged four apartment buildings.

By 23:50, Filashkin provided updated figures, reporting four deaths and 18 injuries. However, by the morning of 8 March, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that the death toll had risen to 11, with the number of injured increasing to 30.

According to the emergency services, the attack damaged at least eight five-story residential buildings, an administrative building, and 30 vehicles. The agency added that Russian forces conducted a follow-up drone strike during firefighting operations, damaging a fire truck.

At 07:39 on 8 March, Donetsk Oblast police reported that five children were among the wounded. According to preliminary information, the Russians carried out a combined attack on the city using an Iskander-M missile, Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system, and Shahed drones, which the police called by their Russian nomenclature as Geran-2, for some reason.

By the morning, law enforcement agencies had initiated an investigation into the attack as a war crime under part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, according to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office also provided details about the injured children: girls aged 9, 14, and 17, as well as boys aged 10 and 11. In total, 30 residents with varying degrees of injury received medical assistance.